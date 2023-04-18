WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Ongoing Bud Light Boycott, Threatens Budweiser Over Clydesdale Horse Ad

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday addressed the ongoing Bud Light boycott over trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and ended up humiliating herself in the process.

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, has been devastated financially due to the company’s partnership with Mulvaney.

The company has lost over $6 billion in market value since they decided to shove Mulvaney in America’s face. Merchandisers have also revealed no one is buying Anheuser-Busch products.

The news is so awful for Anheuser-Busch that they brought back the Clydesdale horses in an effort to win back their former customers. It did not go well.

Goldberg, as one would expect, completely ignored these inconvenient facts. Instead, she threw an epic tantrum over ordinary American customers voting with their feet and ditching Anheuser-Busch.

She also revealed she is a big Budweiser fan. This raises an interesting question as to whether she invested stock in Anheuser-Busch.

This might help explain her meltdown.

WATCH (Goldberg’s tantrum happens in the first minute):

I’m a big Budweiser fan. When I drank, I liked my Budweiser, okay? So, I have a lot of feeling about this. Bud Light’s campaign with trans influencer Dylan McDermott – Mulvaney sorry,… ignited an angry conservative backlash and online trends of people destroying cases of Bud Light in various stupid ways. The company (Anheuser-Busch) puts out a statement saying they did not mean to address an issue that divided people. But I want to know what are you so angry about? Beer, it not a Democrat or Republican thing, it doesn’t have a belief system, it’s just beer!

After Goldberg’s tantrum, the rest of the View clucking hens went on to mock Americans participating in the boycott, with Sunny Hostin leading the way by calling them “dumb” and “transphobic.”

Hostin then says the Americans are boycotting a Belgian company (Anheuser-Busch was purchased by Belgian company InBev in 2008) causing everyone on set to burst out in laughter at the boycotting Americans. The “conservative” co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah follow by praising Bud Light’s disastrous decision to feature Mulvaney as brilliant and trash the NRA for some reason.

Right before the end of the video, Goldberg issued a threat against Budweiser:

Listen Budweiser, we’re all Americans here. We appreciate your beer whether it’s light or the regular beer.

Don’t let them scare you. Let us scare you.

Goldberg did not elaborate on what she meant. But one can be sure if a conservative had said this, consequences would have followed.