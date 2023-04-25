WATCH: Suspect Accused of Running Secret Chinese Police Stations In America Seen Rubbing Elbows with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Last week, the Eastern District of New York announced the arrests of two New Yorkers for conspiring to act as Chinese agents
The individuals were identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan. Once confronted by the FBI, they allegedly destroyed evidence.
Now, a report suggests one of these wannabe Chinese agents may have ties to some prominent Democrats.
A video has emerged showing Lu mingling with two of the most powerful Democrats in America, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and NYC Mayor Eric Adams. They met at an event earlier this year where the Democrats spoke.
According to Fox News, the gathering was a fundraiser for the Fukien American Association, a cultural nonprofit linked to the Chinese province.
Of course, both Schumer and Adams deny knowing Lu. But one should consider the deep ties so many Democrats in America have to our most dangerous enemy.
The most notable one, of course, is Joe Biden.
One of the two men accused by federal prosecutors of running a secret Chinese police station in New York City purportedly has been captured on video attending an event alongside two prominent Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Video recorded on March 18 appears to show Lu Jianwang standing alongside Adams most recently at an event where Schumer also spoke. Lu was arrested last week and charged with conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
In a statement, Adams’ office told Fox News that the mayor’s attendance at an event is either to show support for a local community or the city and does not signal any kind of endorsement.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Schumer’s office for comment. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital: “Senator Schumer attends countless events in every corner of New York, including with the Asian American community. He was attending the annual Fukinese Association dinner, as he has in years before, and took photos with those present. He had never met this man before and did not know who he was.”
In April 2022, Lu also met New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng at a fundraising event, according to The Daily Caller, citing images the outlet found.
Records show that since 2006, Lu has contributed at least $32,625 to New York elected officials, including Adams and New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
When announcing Lu’s arrest last week, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) “has repeatedly and flagrantly violated our nation’s sovereignty, including by opening and operating a police station in the middle of New York City.”
“Two miles from our office, just across the Brooklyn Bridge, this nondescript office building in the heart of bustling Chinatown in Lower Manhattan has a dark secret. Until several months ago, an entire floor of this building hosted an undeclared police station of the Chinese National Police,” Peace said.
“Now, just imagine the NYPD opening an undeclared secret police station in Beijing. It would be unthinkable.”
More troubling, though, is the fact that the secret police station appears to have had a more sinister use on at least one occasion,” Peace added. “An official with the Chinese National Police directed one of the defendants – a U.S. citizen who worked at the secret police station – to help locate a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California.
In other words, the Chinese national police appear to have been using the station to track a U.S. resident on U.S. soil.”
