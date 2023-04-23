WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace Continues to Try and Pull Republicans to the Left, Urging ‘Middle Ground’ on Abortion

Rep. Nancy Mace is continuing her crusade to try and pull the Republican Party to the left, urging lawmakers to “find a middle ground” on abortion.

Mace’s latest comments, seemingly lobbying for abortion, were made on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s “This Week.”

“As Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes…That is the wrong message heading into ’24.” Rep. Nancy Mace warns GOP will “lose huge” if they don’t find “middle ground” on abortion. https://t.co/xsaZcA5EFn pic.twitter.com/pvkH8EJDWU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 23, 2023

“I want us to find some middle ground,” Mace declared on her media tour against pro-life Republicans.

“As a Republican and conservative, constitutional conservative who’s pro-life, I saw what happened after Roe v. Wade because I represent a very purple district, as purple as this dress, and I saw the sentiment change dramatically,” Mace continued. “And as Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes. And we just saw, you know, a fetal heartbeat bill signed in the dead of night recently in Florida. There are – in my home state of South Carolina, there was a small – a very small group of state legislatures that filed a bill that would execute women who have abortions and gave right – more rights to rapists than women who have been raped.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) slams the 6-week abortion ban, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), noting its impact on rape victims: “It took me a week before I was actually able to tell somebody [I was assaulted] … there are millions of women everywhere that have gone through this.” pic.twitter.com/cSM5lDlICU — The Recount (@therecount) April 23, 2023

Mace said she does not believe Republicans can win elections if they stand firmly against abortion.

“That is the wrong message heading into ’24. We’re going to – we’re going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities,” Mace continued. “And finding that middle ground, the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at – you know, not at nine months, but somewhere in the middle. They want exceptions for rape and incest. They want women to have access to birth control. These are all very common sense positions that we can take and still be pro-life.”

The North Carolina lawmaker has consistently criticized Republicans for passing pro-life legislation after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Last month, Mace claimed that Republicans were going too far to protect the lives of the unborn during an interview on Fox News.

“Even though I’m pro-life, I represent a pro-choice district, and I saw the tide change after Roe was overturned. We went [from being] mildly pro-choice to … [a] vast majority of voters being pro-choice after Roe v. Wade. It changed the entire electoral environment in ’22,” Mace said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Nancy Mace on abortion: “Some of these stances [Republicans] have taken, especially when it comes to rape and incest, protecting the life of the mother — it’s so extreme [that] the middle, the independent voters … they cannot support us.” pic.twitter.com/802k2NlW3P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2023

Mace said that Republicans lost seats they should have won for being too pro-life and that members of the GOP “have not learned our lesson from the midterm election.”

“I mean, some of these groups have gotten so over-the-top and extreme, we need to find a middle ground on this issue. And I have a great pro-life voting record but some of the stances we’ve taken, especially when it comes to rape and incest, protecting the life of a mother, it’s so extreme, the middle — the independent voters, right of center, left of center, they cannot support us,” Mace said.

Instead of banning abortion, Mace said that there are “a lot of things that we can do to protect life and not alienate the independent voter,” like improving access to birth control.

“We’re afraid of the issue because we’re afraid of our base, and — but that’s not where the base is,” Mace claimed.

Life News, a pro-life website, slammed Mace calling her a “sellout.”

“Nancy Mace is a sellout,” Life News tweeted. “If you can’t even stand up for babies killed in abortions you’re no better than the left.”