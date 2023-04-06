WATCH: New Footage Released of Connecticut Democrat Lawmaker’s Drunk Driving Crash and Arrest

Democrat Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey last month was arrested for drunk driving.

Rep. Comey failed 3 sobriety tests after flipping her car over just 2 blocks from the Connecticut State Capitol.

According to reports, Rep. Comey’s blood alcohol level was 0.1446 – nearly two times the legal limit

The Democrat lawmaker tried to flee the scene after flipping her car, according to witnesses.

Rep. Comey REEKED of alcohol and could barely stand up during the field sobriety tests.

Police bodycam footage shows a very drunk Rep. Comey laughing and suggesting she should change the laws while receiving her breathalyzer.

She’s the perfect Democrat.

