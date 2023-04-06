WATCH: New Footage Released of Connecticut Democrat Lawmaker’s Drunk Driving Crash and Arrest

Democrat Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey last month was arrested for drunk driving.
Rep. Comey failed 3 sobriety tests after flipping her car over just 2 blocks from the Connecticut State Capitol.
According to reports, Rep. Comey’s blood alcohol level was 0.1446 – nearly two times the legal limit
The Democrat lawmaker tried to flee the scene after flipping her car, according to witnesses.
Officer: "So what happened"
Comey: "I – I don't know"
Rep. Comey REEKED of alcohol and could barely stand up during the field sobriety tests.
Police bodycam footage shows a very drunk Rep. Comey laughing and suggesting she should change the laws while receiving her breathalyzer.
She’s the perfect Democrat.
