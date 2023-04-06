WATCH: New Footage Released of Connecticut Democrat Lawmaker’s Drunk Driving Crash and Arrest

Democrat Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey last month was arrested for drunk driving.

Rep. Comey failed 3 sobriety tests after flipping her car over just 2 blocks from the Connecticut State Capitol.

According to reports, Rep. Comey’s blood alcohol level was 0.1446 – nearly two times the legal limit

The Democrat lawmaker tried to flee the scene after flipping her car, according to witnesses.

WATCH:

UPDATE: Newly released footage of Democrat Rep. Comey's drunk driving crash and arrest! Comey couldn't explain what happened when questioned by officers. Officer: "So what happened" Comey: "I – I don't know" #ctpol #ctleg pic.twitter.com/lfqUtFeeiV — RSLC Rapid Response (@RSLC_Rapid) April 6, 2023

Rep. Comey REEKED of alcohol and could barely stand up during the field sobriety tests.

WATCH:

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Comey, who according to the police report "REEKED of alcoholic beverages and could barely stand up" fails field sobriety tests. pic.twitter.com/G7vhpAyBZM — RSLC Rapid Response (@RSLC_Rapid) April 6, 2023

Police bodycam footage shows a very drunk Rep. Comey laughing and suggesting she should change the laws while receiving her breathalyzer.

She’s the perfect Democrat.

WATCH: