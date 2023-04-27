WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire – 4 PM ET

by

President Trump will deliver remarks in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is expected to begin speaking today at 4 pm ET.

Supporters lined up several hours in advance to see Trump speak in Manchester.

VIDEO:

Trump got into his motorcade from Trump Force One in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

President Trump is speaking to a packed house.

Watch live via RSBN:

