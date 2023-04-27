WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire – 4 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is expected to begin speaking today at 4 pm ET.

Supporters lined up several hours in advance to see Trump speak in Manchester.

VIDEO:

HAPPENING NOW: I just received this beautiful video from a New Hampshire voter… Hundreds of patriots lining up 4 hours early to see President Trump while singing “God Bless America!” 🇺🇸 New Hampshire loves Trump! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fh2yDX6LWE — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 27, 2023

Trump got into his motorcade from Trump Force One in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

NOW: Trump gets into motorcade from Trump Force One in New Hampshire. Headed to speak in Manchester. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Vs4VgkwSSL — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

President Trump is speaking to a packed house.

Watch live via RSBN: