WATCH: Kari Lake Describes What Happened When She Confronted MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at Florida Airport

by

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake recently ran into MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at a Florida airport.

While Scarborough was respectful, Brzezinski and an aide with them were not quite as dignified.

Lake discussed what happened during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday.

“I happened to be at the airport in West Palm Beach, and I was leaving, and I happened to see Joe Scarborough. So I turned around and got on the escalator down, and he was heading into the restroom, and I said, ‘Hey, Joe!’ He was nice. He said, ‘Hey,’” Lake explained.

“I said, ‘You know, I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful amount of time badmouthing me on your show, and I just wanted to put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after,’” she continued.

Brzezinski, instead of having a civil discussion, began recording Lake.

“Mika was not very pleasant. She started recording me, unbeknownst to me, which is fine. And when I called her out, are you recording this, she said yes. And Joe said, ‘Don’t do that.’ He was a little bit perturbed that she was recording. But I just said, ‘Look, I’m the human being behind the person you guys like to bash 24/7, and that’s ok. but I just wanted to introduce myself,’” Lake said.

Lake continued, “…and then her handler … said you’re a liar, you’re an election denier, and you’re delusional and all of this. And I said I’d love to come on your show and talk about it. And I’ve never lied once about elections. I’m speaking the truth about elections. I’m in this because I’m a mom who’s concerned about my children’s future. That’s why I got into politics.”

“So it was a rather interesting exchange. But I just thought I’d take the opportunity to introduce myself to these people because they seem to talk about me quite a bit. Joe Scarborough said actually we don’t badmouth you. We talk about what a talent you are. You are one of the great talents in all of politics. He was actually pretty nice. But Mika was not the most pleasant person,” she said.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.