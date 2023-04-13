Watch Greg Gutfeld Absolutely DEMOLISH Geraldo Rivera Over His Rich, Elitist, Liberal Hypocrisy on Electric Vehicles (VIDEO)

During ‘The Five’ on FOX News on Wednesday, there was an early conflict about electric vehicles between Geraldo Rivera and Greg Gutfeld. It did not end well for Rivera.

Rivera took the position of Democrats and the Biden administration, praising electric vehicles and insisting that’s what is best for everyone.

Then he mentioned the luxury automobile brand of Bentley.

Greg Gutfeld went off on him for being a rich, liberal hypocrite who is out of touch with the FOX News audience.

RIVERA: Are you attacking me? GUTFELD: Yes, I am attacking you. You deserve it. RIVERA: But then I have to counterattack when you finish. GUTFELD: Well, no. The thing is–what I’m pointing out is, you just said “EV Bentley” to our audience, right? Who has to pay for the charging stations? Our audience. Who has to pay for the transition from gas to electric stoves? Our audience. RIVERA: Who has to pay for the cancer they get from the gas-powered cars? GUTFELD: Oh God, you don’t even have the science to back that up. You have to bear the brunt of your beliefs, and you don’t because you can afford an EV Bentley. You’re telling our audience to suck on it! RIVERA: What kind of cars do you drive? You wanna list them? GUTFELD: A $45,000 car, yes. Yeah, I know. It’s no Bentley. I’m sorry, Geraldo. [CROSSTALK] GUTFELD: You stepped in it. I’ll back off. I’ll back off.

Geraldo says his next car will be a Bentley EV and Gutfeld goes off. #FoxNews #TheFive pic.twitter.com/wB9ra8BKWr — Living on the periphery 🌎 (@pantangeli) April 12, 2023

Here’s the long version. If you pause at the 5:07 moment, you can actually see Gutfeld holding his palm to his face over Rivera’s Bentley comment.

Why is Geraldo even on FOX News anymore?

Who tunes in to see him?