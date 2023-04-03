WATCH FOR IT: TGP’s Jim Hoft on American Sunrise on RAV – Monday Morning at 9 AM ET

American Sunrise on RAV TV provides a fresh start to your weekday from sunny Florida.

Hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk and Terrace Bates discuss the day’s headlines and the stories you may have missed.

On Monday morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft will join Ed and Karyn this week

We are expected to cover:

** ** NY Times FINALLY Confirms Gateway Pundit Reports on FBI Operative Planting Evidence Inside Proud Boys Case

** Washington State Analysts the Latest Group to Discover THOUSANDS of Illegal Election Donation Mules Donating MILLIONS to Democrat PAC Act Blue

** Famed Leftist Attorney Finds a Way to Deal with Young Unhinged Marxist Law Students Who Disrupted Federal Judge After He Was Invited to Speak at Stanford

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft rotate on American Sunrise each week on Monday morning.

You can catch the show on Real America’s Voice (RAV) TV.