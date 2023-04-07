WATCH: Based Florida Sheriff Completely Destroys Liberal Reporter for Invoking Gun Control During Press Conference After Murder of Teens in His County – Gives Rousing Defense of 2nd Amendment! (VIDEO)

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is certainly in the running for most based lawman in America.

Woods announced Friday that his department had arrested two juvenile suspects in connection to a triple homicide in the county last week, a case that has captured the attention of millions of Americans.

A third suspect remains on the loose and the Florida attorney general’s office is considering whether to charge all three suspects as adults, according to Woods.

As reported by Fox News, the suspects are accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, 16-year-old Camille Quarles, and an unnamed 17-year-old male on or around March 30 in rural Marion County.

Woods revealed during the press conference both the suspects and victims were members of a gang and committed crimes together. He blamed America’s failing society and school system for the disgraceful murders.

The fact is: society fails them. We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions. I am a father. But here’s the one thing my boys know: growing up, the freaking barber had my permission to whip their a–es.

But the reporters at the press conference evidently were not comprehending this commonsense message of personal and societal responsibility. A liberal reporter tried to play invoke a gun control angle as a possible reason for the crime.

Woods was not having any of the reporter’s nonsense.

WATCH:

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods goes off after reporter tries to use gun control angle after murder of teens: "All the gun laws we got in place didn't prevent it, did it?! Neither will any news ones. … The bad guy's gonna get a gun no matter what law you have put in place!" pic.twitter.com/IsnmdyRqxk — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 7, 2023