WATCH: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes Escorted and Shielded by Handlers as She Runs from TGP Reporter’s Questions

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who “won” her election by just 280 votes in the closest race in Arizona history, was confronted by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Tuesday before the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Arizona Awards Event.

This is the same event that survivor of child sexual abuse and victim rights policy advocate Kayleigh Kozak was disinvited from speaking and receiving an award in response to a tweet slamming Katie Hobbs for vetoing legislation that would give more protection to potential victims of pedophilia. The Gateway Pundit reported on Kayleigh’s story and Katie Hobbs’ veto of this legislation.

These people are terrified of having their motives, ethics, and elections questioned by the people they supposedly represent.

The driver of her blacked-out SUV escorted Mayes away from Conradson and told Conradson to “back up” while in pursuit.

The last time Conradson spoke to Kris Mayes was during a press conference earlier this year on massive fentanyl and narcotic seizures from the Sinaloa Cartel, and the clip was featured on Ultra-MAGA Party’s spotlight. She did not answer our questions then, and she refused again on a public street outside the Orpheum Theater in Phoenix.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, voting machine failures and tabulation issues led to massive and unprecedented voter disenfranchisement at the polls.

Voting machines and printers suddenly stopped working at nearly 60% of voting centers the moment the polls opened on election day. Republican voters were forced to wait in extremely long lines, turned away from the polls, or told to deposit their ballots in the questionable “box 3” for misread ballots.

Because of this, at least 517 voters – Nearly DOUBLE the margin of victory In Abe Hamadeh’s Attorney General race – left the long lines in Maricopa County after the polls closed on election day.

Nobody in their right mind believes this was a fair or legitimate election!

The Gateway Pundit also reported on recent exit polling data from Rasmussen showing that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by eight points. It also revealed that 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day. This poll also shows that Kari Lake won by a landslide 8 points against corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs. Abe Hamadeh also had 49% of votes to Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Mark Finchem, who supposedly lost by 120,000 votes, had 46% of support among all voters to Adrian Fontes’ 43%.

Additionally, thousands of ballots heavily favoring Republican voters still have not been counted. More than 2,500 provisional ballots were rejected in Maricopa County due to voter registration cancellations or polling location check-in failures. These rejected ballots overwhelmingly targeted Republican voters. Thousands more remain across the state.

According to Former Assistant Arizona Attorney General Jen Wright, who is now serving as legal counsel in Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the rigged election, “more than a 1k rejected provisional voters who, despite having voted in ‘18, ‘20, & some even the ‘22 primary, had their voter registration at their primary residence canceled due to erroneous government systems & procedures.”

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on a newly released video of an Election Day failure in Maricopa County, confirming that Election Day voters were disenfranchised with canceled voter registrations and forced to cast provisional ballots that were never counted.

After improperly dismissing Hamadeh’s lawsuit against the stolen election, The Mohave County Superior Court ordered Oral Arguments on May 16 in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial in his lawsuit contesting the closest race in Arizona history.

Conradson ran into Mayes yesterday on the street and attempted to ask her questions again.

