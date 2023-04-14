Washington State Passes Bill Allowing Government to Take Away Minor From Parents If They Refuse To Agree to Gender Transition Surgery

The Washington State Legislature has officially lost its mind.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – According to Seattle, WA journalist Katie Daviscourt, the Washington State Legislature passed SB 5599 last night, which allows the state to legally take children away from their parents if they don’t consent to their child’s gender transition surgeries.

All Democrats voted YES.

All Republicans voted NO.

Democrat Washington State Senator Marko Liias issued a statement when the bill passed, saying:

“Under current law, if a child who has run away from home goes to a licensed shelter, that shelter is required to notify the parents unless a compelling reason applies. The bill allows certified shelters to contact the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) in lieu of parents in certain additional instances, such as when a youth is seeking reproductive health services or gender-affirming care.”

The progressive lawmaker explains why the government should strip parents of their rights to make critical, life-altering decisions for their minor children and give them a place to live with people who agree with the mutilation of minor children.

“This bill is an important step in ensuring young people across the state have a roof over their heads during an already challenging period in their life,” said Liias. “While we hope that every child has a supportive family that will provide them with acceptance and the care they need, it’s crucial that we provide housing options to those in crisis.”

He continues:

The legislation would ensure that children who may not have supportive families at home do not end up on the street but instead have shelter when seeking these protected health services. “This bill is such an important step towards protecting our at-risk youth in Washington,” said Danni Askini, Executive Director of Gender Justice League. “It takes immense courage and bravery for trans youth to come out to their family and ask for support. All young people in Washington State should have the right to be safe, true to themselves, and to live free of violence. This bill helps us ensure the safety and opportunity of some of the most vulnerable young people we work with.”

The stories of minor children going through “transition” surgeries who now regret it are exploding on social media. In November, we wrote about one such story that is absolutely heartbreaking.

A formerly transgender teenager from California is suing the medical group and hospital that encouraged her to undergo a gender transition at the age of 15, citing this as the only option for her to break free of her mental illness and live a happy life.

Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old female, was put on puberty blockers at the age of 13, causing joint pain, weak bone density, and continuous UTI symptoms. She had a double mastectomy when she was only 15, and was prescribed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones at the same young age. Now, three years later, she deeply regrets these permanent, life-altering decisions.

Now, Cole is suing those responsible for encouraging her to make a medical transition while still a minor. On November 9, her legal team submitted a letter of intent to sue The Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and several doctors who “performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention for Chloe Cole when she was between 13-17 years old.”

The letter explains that the medical personnel involved in this case “coerced Chloe and her parents to undergo what amounted to a medical experiment by propagating two lies.” The first lie that the defendants are being accused of is “falsely [informing] Chloe and her parents that Chloe’s gender dysphoria would not resolve unless Chloe socially and medically transitioned to appear more like a male.”

The second lie that the medical “professionals” perpetrated was that Cole was at high risk for suicide, which would only be corrected through a social and medical transition. Cole’s parents were also emotionally manipulated, allegedly being given the ultimatum, “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?”

Cole spoke to the Catholic News Agency in September, where she revealed that her parents were “scared and desperate for answers” and were forced “under extreme duress” to sign off on her transitioning treatments.

Kaiser Permanente is being accused of gross negligence in the handling of Cole’s case, subsequently causing “permanent and irreversible mutilation and damage to her body.”

The letter from Cole’s legal team details that, although she was assured by the medical teams that her distress was the result of gender dysphoria, which would be resolved after she transitioned, her mental condition only worsened.

“Indeed, her mental health and suicidality issues worsened significantly after she had the double mastectomy,” the letter says. “Eventually, Chloe realized that the answer to her struggle was not surgery and hormones, as she had been advised, but a shift in her mental perspective. She realized that the only way she would be happy is if she mentally accepted her biological sex and chose to live a life that aligned with her natural sex.”

“Chloe has suffered physically, socially, neurologically, and psychologically. Among other harms, she has suffered mutilation to her body and lost social development with her peers at milestones that can never be reversed or regained.”

The suit also alleges that the consent form she signed ahead of receiving the puberty blockers and hormones “contained no specific information regarding the actual risks of the testosterone and puberty blockers.”

“The adults who were supposed to take care of and guide me as a child failed to do so and they will take responsibility for it,” Cole told the Epoch Times.

In a separate statement, Cole said,

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice. What is worse is that I am not alone in my pain. I will see to the fact that the blood and tears of detransitioners like myself will not lay waste. It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no children will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators.”

The 18-year-old most regrets how “the beauty of motherhood” was stolen from her before she was at an age where she could fully comprehend what she was giving up.

Cole is seeking “punitive damages based on the evidence of malice, oppression, and fraud.” However, her ultimate goal is to “set a precedent that will change the landscape for these barbaric processes and to create a pathway for other de-transitioners to seek justice.”

Harmeet Dhillon, one of the attorneys representing Cole, gave a statement on the case, saying, “The medical system shouldn’t dictate the future of young children’s lives. Through this legal action, the ‘professionals’ involved will be held accountable for their despicable plot to mutilate children and financially benefit from it. We will break the cycle of them breaking our children before it’s too late.”

Minor children are unable to smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, but according to the state of Washington, they are able to have major surgery that alters their sex, and if their parents don’t consent, they will be taken away.