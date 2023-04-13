Washington Post Reports “Young, Charismatic Gun Enthusiast… Searching for Companionship” and ‘Minor’ Is Behind Leak of Highly Classified Documents on Ukraine Losing War with Russia and More

The far-left Washington Post released a story last night where they identify the leaker behind the documents showing a different picture of Ukraine than the Biden Administration has shared to date.

This leaker is reportedly a minor who likes guns and seeks companionship.

The reports in question were leaked showing a picture of Ukraine that is different than what the Biden gang has been sharing. These reports have been analyzed by experts who believe they may be genuine.

(The WaPo pushed the Russia collusion lie for years. It was totally made up by Hillary Clinton and the Deep State. Because of this, any reports coming from the WaPo have to be taken with a grain of salt and confirmed by real news sources.)

The WaPo released a series of tweets late last night sharing that the individual behind the leaks is a minor who can’t be named.

Exclusive: The man behind a massive leak of U.S. government secrets that has exposed spying on allies, revealed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia and ignited diplomatic fires for the White House is a young, charismatic gun enthusiast who shared highly classified documents with a group of far-flung acquaintances searching for companionship amid the isolation of the pandemic. United by their mutual love of guns, military gear and god, the group of roughly two dozen — mostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord, an online platform popular with gamers. But they paid little attention last year when the man some call “OG” posted a message laden with strange acronyms and jargon. https://wapo.st/3UvaNTQ

This account of how detailed intelligence documents intended for an exclusive circle of military leaders and government decision-makers found their way into and then out of OG’s closed community is based in part on several lengthy interviews with a Discord group member, whom The Post agreed not to identify. https://wapo.st/3UvaNTQ The Discord group member is under 18 and was a young teenager when he met OG. The Post obtained consent from the member’s mother to speak to him and to record his remarks on video. He asked that his voice not be obscured.

The young member read OG’s message closely, and the hundreds more that he said followed on a regular basis for months. They were, he recalled, what appeared to be near verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents that OG indicated he had brought home from his job on a “military base,” which the member declined to identify. https://wapo.st/3UvaNTQ Some detailed charts of battlefield conditions in Ukraine and highly-classified satellite images of the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian electrical facilities. Others sketched the potential trajectory of North Korean ballistic nuclear missiles that could reach…

Another featured photographs of the Chinese spy balloon that floated across the country in February, snapped from eye-level, probably by a U-2 spy plane, along with a diagram of the balloon and the surveillance technology attached to it. There were top secret reports about the whereabouts and movements of high-ranking political leaders and tactical updates on military forces, the member said. Geopolitical analysis. Insights into foreign governments’ efforts to interfere with elections. Trending: “THIS IS IMPEACHABLE” – BIDEN BUSTED – Removed President Trump’s Executive Privilege in Order to Raid Mar-a-Lago to Cover-Up His Own Illegal Possession of Classified Docs “If you could think it, it was in those documents.” https://wapo.st/3UvaNTQ

The Post reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents, most of which have not been made public; some of the text documents OG is said to have written out; an audio recording of a man the two group members identified as OG speaking to his companions; and chat records and photographs that show OG communicating with them on the Discord server. https://wapo.st/3UvaNTQ

Hmm…. So the culprit is allegedly a minor?