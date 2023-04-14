Warren Buffet Sells Billions in Taiwanese Chip Maker as Experts Fear China Is Preparing for an Offensive

The CCP believes that Taiwan is part of China. Experts fear that an invasion of the island nation is now imminent.

Warren Buffet purchased a large stake in a Tawainese chip-maker but then he turned around and sold his stake. A big reason for this swift turnaround was due to his concerns that China will invade the island nation.

Reuters reported this week:

Warren Buffett called geopolitical tensions “a consideration” in Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) decision to sell most of its stake in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) just a few months after buying it, Nikkei reported on Tuesday. Berkshire had bought more than $4.1 billion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s shares between July and September 2022, but in February said it had sold 86% of its stake by year-end. The size of the investment suggested that Buffett, rather than one of his Berkshire portfolio managers, had bought the shares for Berkshire, and the sale was unexpected given the billionaire’s preference to invest for the long-term. In an interview with Nikkei, Buffett described TSMC as a well-managed company, but said Berkshire had better places to deploy capital.

China would prefer a softer takeover of Taiwan like it had with Hong Kong. The CCP entered into an agreement with the UK to take over Hong Kong in 1997 but rather than wait the 50 years that was agreed with the UK, the CCP cut the timeframe in half.

By taking over the selection process of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive (President) and its top legislature, China began its conquest of Hong Kong. Then the CCP used COVID policies to destroy individual rights and protests against China.

Now China’s eyes are on Taiwan. China would prefer a puppet government aligned with the CCP take over the island nation but is preparing for an invasion as well.

This past week TGP reported on China’s most recent military exercise circling Taiwan.

It’s now being reported that China is getting very close to invading Taiwan. Some experts believe this could happen in 2023. This is really scary.