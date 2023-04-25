“Warmongering Isn’t a Strength!” Adam Kinzinger’s Attempt to Dunk on Based Utah Senator Mike Lee Over Ukraine Goes Horribly Wrong- Gets Brutal Lesson on Strength and Manhood

Worthless RINO Adam Kinzinger spends his days on Twitter and CNN bashing actual Republicans and pushing reckless policies in Ukraine.

If you disagree with Kinzinger, he calls you a traitor to the Republic and melts down over even the most innocuous tweets.

His obsession with Ukraine got the best of him once again. Kinzinger thought trying to flex his “manhood” over pro-peace Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) would win him plaudits on social media and silence the Utah senator.

Instead, Kinzinger learned the hard way that Lee’s twitter handle has the word “based” in it for a reason.

Twitchy was the first to uncover this exchange.

Right before their Twitter spat, Lee shared a Daily Caller article where he and other lawmakers were quoted as saying “unrestrained” Ukraine aid needs to come to an end.

Putin’s bad, but this isn’t our war.

Here is the snippet of the article where Lee is mentioned:

Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on him and his administration to stop sending “unrestrained” U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was spearheaded by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, before it was sent to Biden. In it, the lawmakers mention risks associated with continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and military aid, noting that such actions could make the situation worse and lead to a proxy war with Russia.

“Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

This is a sentiment any commonsense American can get behind. But Kinzinger possesses precisely none.

He also apparently surfs social media for antiwar tweets from conservatives when he is not bloviating on CNN. He responded to Lee’s tweet by calling him a wimp for not supporting more bloodshed.

Weak, weak man you are.

But then Lee pointedly gave him a real lesson on what manhood is. He pointedly replied that flushing trillions down the toilet to fight against a nuclear armed power is foolhardy, not a strength.

Lee then delivered the dagger to the warmonger.

Lee further expounded on how the dollars going to Ukraine would be better spent at home, particularly when it comes to defending our open southern border.

Social media also had some brutal replies in store for the disgraced former congressman.

Thanks for sharing!
