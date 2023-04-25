“Warmongering Isn’t a Strength!” Adam Kinzinger’s Attempt to Dunk on Based Utah Senator Mike Lee Over Ukraine Goes Horribly Wrong- Gets Brutal Lesson on Strength and Manhood

Worthless RINO Adam Kinzinger spends his days on Twitter and CNN bashing actual Republicans and pushing reckless policies in Ukraine.

If you disagree with Kinzinger, he calls you a traitor to the Republic and melts down over even the most innocuous tweets.

His obsession with Ukraine got the best of him once again. Kinzinger thought trying to flex his “manhood” over pro-peace Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) would win him plaudits on social media and silence the Utah senator.

Instead, Kinzinger learned the hard way that Lee’s twitter handle has the word “based” in it for a reason.

Twitchy was the first to uncover this exchange.

Right before their Twitter spat, Lee shared a Daily Caller article where he and other lawmakers were quoted as saying “unrestrained” Ukraine aid needs to come to an end.

Putin’s bad, but this isn’t our war.

Putin’s bad, but this isn’t our war. https://t.co/2OxFS6R9Wi — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2023

Here is the snippet of the article where Lee is mentioned:

Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on him and his administration to stop sending “unrestrained” U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was spearheaded by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, before it was sent to Biden. In it, the lawmakers mention risks associated with continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and military aid, noting that such actions could make the situation worse and lead to a proxy war with Russia. “Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

This is a sentiment any commonsense American can get behind. But Kinzinger possesses precisely none.

He also apparently surfs social media for antiwar tweets from conservatives when he is not bloviating on CNN. He responded to Lee’s tweet by calling him a wimp for not supporting more bloodshed.

Weak, weak man you are.

Weak weak man you are — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 23, 2023

But then Lee pointedly gave him a real lesson on what manhood is. He pointedly replied that flushing trillions down the toilet to fight against a nuclear armed power is foolhardy, not a strength.

Excuse me? Strength isn’t manifested by printing $113 trillion to fight a proxy war against a nuclear-armed adversary. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Lee then delivered the dagger to the warmonger.

Warmongering isn’t a sign of strength. https://t.co/PA9mbQE8pF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Lee further expounded on how the dollars going to Ukraine would be better spent at home, particularly when it comes to defending our open southern border.

Are those 110,000 Americans less worth fighting and spending to protect than Ukrainians? Did we devote anything close to the same efforts to reinforcing our own border rather than Ukraine’s? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2023

Social media also had some brutal replies in store for the disgraced former congressman.

Sir, you are 5’5″. — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) April 24, 2023

Wrong. Mike Lee is a savage and very tough and right. All the things you are not — Porter Rockwell (@moroni_capt) April 24, 2023