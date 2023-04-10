Vogue Magazine Features Stormy Daniels in Its Pages – But Ignored America’s Most Elegant First Lady Melania Trump for 4 Years

Vogue Magazine never once put super-model, self-made businesswoman, and America’s most elegant First Lady Melania Trump on its cover.

The vipers at the magazine and all of the major fashion magazines colluded together and ignored Melania Trump the entire time she was First Lady.

Democrats and their media knew America would fall in love with Melania the more they were exposed to her.

So they purposely ignored her.

Meanwhile, stripper Stormy Daniels just made it in Vogue.

The washed-up porn star is featured in the fashion magazine this month.

They really are this petty.

So Stormy Daniels gets a Vogue spread but not former model and elegant clothes horse Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/9euokTG5mm — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 6, 2023