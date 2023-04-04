VIDEO: President Trump Takes Motorcade to NYC Court for Arraignment, Waves at Supporters – Arrives at Courthouse

by

President Trump took his motorcade to court today in New York City for his arraignment today.

Trump waved at supporters when he left Trump Tower earlier today.

A skycam followed President Trump all the way to the courthouse.

Trump arrives at court.

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 