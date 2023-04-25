Victim of Child Sex Abuse Kayleigh Kozak to Hold Press Conference TOMORROW Before Event She Was Canceled from Speaking at

Kayleigh Kozak will host a press conference tomorrow morning outside the Arizona Capitol “to show real support for victims of crime” before the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Arizona Awards Event featuring Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes.

The National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Arizona Awards Event will be held at 10:30 am at The Orpheum Theatre: 203 W Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003.

Kozak, a survivor of child sexual abuse and a strong voice for policy promoting victims’ rights, was recently disinvited as a keynote speaker at the Arizona Crime Victims Rights Week awards ceremony in response to a tweet slamming Katie Hobbs for vetoing legislation that would give more protection to potential victims of pedophilia.

Kozak was initially told by Division Chief of Victim Services at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Shawn Cox, the wife of Arizona Voice for Crime Victims founder Steve Twist, that her tweets caused concern among the leaders who are putting on the event. Cox described the “discomfort” felt by Katie Hobbs and referred to the Arizona Crime Victims Rights Week awards ceremony as “the governor’s event.”

After specifically citing Kayleigh’s critical tweets about Katie Hobbs vetoing crucial legislation, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later changed their reason in an email to The Gateway Pundit, citing stronger language Kozak later used against Hobbs on her personal Instagram page.

“They’ve now gone fishing through all my social media and have now started picking out other things that they don’t agree with,” said Kozak.

Janae Shamp’s SB1253 would add even more protection for children and stricter notification requirements for convicted sex offenders, requiring them to give annual notice to the school their child attends. However, this new bill added language requiring sex offenders with parental rights to notify their children’s school, regardless of what district it is in. This is important in Arizona, where a child may attend any school regardless of their zip code.

Still, Hobbs refused to sign the bill into law, claiming that the state is already doing enough to punish sex offenders. Katie Hobbs, who claims to care about victims, vetoed this legislation and chose to protect the identities of registered sex offenders.

Details for the press conference led by Kozak and Arizona State Senator Janae Shamp are below:

Kozak is expected to announce potential legal action and speak more about her suppression tomorrow morning. Kozak tweeted, “Big announcement being made tomorrow at the Arizona State Capitol. We hope you will join us!”

Big announcement being made tomorrow at the Arizona State Capitol. We hope you will join us! pic.twitter.com/1t3rxbgyIy — thekayleighkozak (@Kayleigh_Kozak) April 24, 2023

