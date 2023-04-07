Biden Effect: US-Saudi Tensions Escalate After Crown Prince Says He is No Longer Interested in ‘Pleasing’ the U.S.

As a result of Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies, there are now coordinated efforts to weaken the global reliance on the U.S. dollar and macroeconomic crisis.
Reports have surfaced that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had expressed indifference toward Joe Biden.
According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly told his associates that Riyadh is no longer interested in pleasing the United States.
The Crown Prince said he didn’t care if Biden misunderstood him and that the United States should focus on its own interests, Cryptopolitan reported.
The outlet added, “This is not the first time that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has taken a strong stance against the US. In fact, he has made it clear that Saudi Arabia does not have the right to lecture the US, and the same goes the other way. With deteriorating relations between Saudi Arabia and the Biden Administration, the Prince’s comments do not come as a surprise.”
Last week, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts of up to 1.15 million barrels per day from May through the end of the year, drawing U.S. disapproval.
The surprise oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will increase gasoline prices worldwide.
According to the Gulf Research Center, a think tank based in Saudi Arabia, the OPEC cuts prove that major oil producers can break away from U.S.-Western pressure and follow an autonomous policy that puts national interests first, Reuters reported.
“We’re in a Saudi First oil market now. Producers don’t just earn more, they enjoy far more geopolitical leverage when markets are tight,” said Jim Krane, a research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute.
CIA director Bill Burns told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman that the United States feels “blindsided” by the country’s decision to repair ties with Iran and Syria as part of a more independent foreign policy stance.
Middle East Eye reported:
Burns travelled to Saudi Arabia at an undisclosed time this week to discuss intelligence cooperation with the Saudi Arabians. During the meeting, he expressed Washington’s frustration at being left out of regional developments, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The visit, first reported by the Washington Post, follows a series of surprise diplomatic breakthroughs by Riyadh that have left the US on the sidelines, fanning talk of the US’s waning influence in the region.
Last month, Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish ties with Iran, in a deal brokered by Washington’s arch-rival, China.
The announcement was initially greeted with skepticism in Washington. A former senior US official speaking to Middle East Eye when the news broke cast doubt on the validity of the reports while an acting US official sought to downplay the breakthrough, explaining that the US would wait to see its impact.
By all accounts, Riyadh and Tehran appear serious about moving the relationship forward. According to the WSJ, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted a Saudi invitation to visit the kingdom, although no date has been set.
On Thursday, the countries’ top diplomats met in Beijing where they agreed to restore flights, bilateral visits for private sector delegations, and facilitate visas for citizens. They also said they would start the process of reopening their embassies and consulates.
Burns’ comments challenge the US’s official line that Saudi Arabia kept it informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on countries stepping away from reliance on the US dollar in the last few weeks and the global economy.
- Saudi Arabia enters trade alliance with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations to step further away from reliance on the US dollar.
- China and France complete first LNG gas trade using Chinese Yuan, ending reliance on the US dollar for energy trades.
- China and Brazil to settle trades in their own currencies, ditching the US dollar.
- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new currency, State Duma Deputy Chairman says.
- Saudi Arabia partners with China to build a Chinese oil refinery for 83.7 billion yuan ($12.2 billion).
- Kenya signs deal with Saudi Arabia and UAE to buy oil with Kenyan shillings instead of US dollars.
- President of Kenya tells citizens to get rid of US dollars.
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations considers dropping the US dollar, euro, yen, and British pound for local currency financial settlements.
- El Salvador President officially signs bill eliminating all taxes on income, property, and capital gains for technology innovations.
- US Senator Elizabeth Warren launches “anti-crypto” re-election campaign.
- India to settle trade in Indian rupees with certain countries instead of US dollars, Commerce Secretary says.
- Chinese yuan surpasses the euro to become Brazil’s second-largest currency in foreign reserves.
- US government to sell 41,500 #Bitcoin ($1.18 billion) connected to Silk Road, in four batches this year.
- Hong Kong regulators to assist #crypto firms with banking in effort to become a digital asset hub.
- Binance and CEO sued by US CFTC over alleged regulatory violations
- US Social Security funds are projected to run out by 2033, Reuters reports.
- 5 major banks raided by French authorities in €100 billion fraud investigation
- Former President Trump says President Biden is directly responsible for the bank failures and creating an economic catastrophe that will only get worse.
- MicroStrategy purchases an additional 6,455 #Bitcoin ($150 million).
- President Biden says the banking crisis is “not over yet.”
- Saudi Arabia agreed to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a dialogue partner. A China led security bloc.
- We learned that the BRICS reserve currency could be potentially backed by gold and other commodities, such as rare-earth elements.
- NATO to fully adopt Finland
- Hungary’s Prime Minister states NATO close to decision on sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.
- North Korea announced they will be sending 50,000 troops to Ukraine to fight along side with Russian troops.
- Putin signed decree to conscript 147,000 troops of next 3 months.
- Satellite imagery shows increased activity at main North Korean nuclear site.
- Bank deposits fell 126 billion this past week. 225 billion since the banking crisis started.
- Mammals in California and Oregon test positive for H5N1 bird flu.
- 33 tons of gold were withdrawn from JP Morgan vaults this week.
- 4.8 million ounces of silver sold from the COMEX this week.