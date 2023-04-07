Biden Effect: US-Saudi Tensions Escalate After Crown Prince Says He is No Longer Interested in ‘Pleasing’ the U.S.

As a result of Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies, there are now coordinated efforts to weaken the global reliance on the U.S. dollar and macroeconomic crisis.

Reports have surfaced that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had expressed indifference toward Joe Biden.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly told his associates that Riyadh is no longer interested in pleasing the United States.

The Crown Prince said he didn’t care if Biden misunderstood him and that the United States should focus on its own interests, Cryptopolitan reported.

The outlet added, “This is not the first time that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has taken a strong stance against the US. In fact, he has made it clear that Saudi Arabia does not have the right to lecture the US, and the same goes the other way. With deteriorating relations between Saudi Arabia and the Biden Administration, the Prince’s comments do not come as a surprise.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts of up to 1.15 million barrels per day from May through the end of the year, drawing U.S. disapproval.

The surprise oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will increase gasoline prices worldwide.

According to the Gulf Research Center, a think tank based in Saudi Arabia, the OPEC cuts prove that major oil producers can break away from U.S.-Western pressure and follow an autonomous policy that puts national interests first, Reuters reported.

“We’re in a Saudi First oil market now. Producers don’t just earn more, they enjoy far more geopolitical leverage when markets are tight,” said Jim Krane, a research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute.

CIA director Bill Burns told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman that the United States feels “blindsided” by the country’s decision to repair ties with Iran and Syria as part of a more independent foreign policy stance.

Middle East Eye reported:

Burns travelled to Saudi Arabia at an undisclosed time this week to discuss intelligence cooperation with the Saudi Arabians. During the meeting, he expressed Washington’s frustration at being left out of regional developments, according to the Wall Street Journal. The visit, first reported by the Washington Post, follows a series of surprise diplomatic breakthroughs by Riyadh that have left the US on the sidelines, fanning talk of the US’s waning influence in the region. Last month, Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish ties with Iran, in a deal brokered by Washington’s arch-rival, China. The announcement was initially greeted with skepticism in Washington. A former senior US official speaking to Middle East Eye when the news broke cast doubt on the validity of the reports while an acting US official sought to downplay the breakthrough, explaining that the US would wait to see its impact. By all accounts, Riyadh and Tehran appear serious about moving the relationship forward. According to the WSJ, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted a Saudi invitation to visit the kingdom, although no date has been set. On Thursday, the countries’ top diplomats met in Beijing where they agreed to restore flights, bilateral visits for private sector delegations, and facilitate visas for citizens. They also said they would start the process of reopening their embassies and consulates. Burns’ comments challenge the US’s official line that Saudi Arabia kept it informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations.

