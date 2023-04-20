UPDATE: Suspected Phone Charger Shoplifters Who Killed 26-Yr-Old Home Depot Employee, Are Arrested…Had Baby In Getaway Vehicle

The suspects in a fatal Home Depot shoplifting-turned-shooting have been arrested by law enforcement.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – On Tuesday, a 26-year-old Home Depot worker named Blake Mohs was shot dead while attempting to stop a shoplifter in the lawless state of California, just east of San Francisco.

The suspects, 32-year-old Benicia Knapps and 31-year-old David Guillory, attempted to steal a phone charger from a Home Depot in Pleasanton, California. Knapps is a licensed security guard with a criminal history.

The couple appears to be dating, according to their Facebook profiles.

Mohs was working in the loss prevention center when he attempted to stop the in-store theft.

After noticing the attempted theft, Mohs confronted Knapps, who was “determined to exit without paying,” according to Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci.

Knapps pulled out a handgun and fired at the Home Depot employee.

The suspect then fled with her two-year-old child, who was waiting in the car during the theft attempt.

Mohs was found bleeding inside the Home Depot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The brave Home Depot employee was a Boy Scout leader and was engaged to fiancée Kasey Silligman. They were set to be married on August 12 at the campsite where the couple met while volunteering with the Scouts.

The Pleasanton Police Department released a statement detailing their response to the shooting:

Pleasanton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, inside a Home Depot store located at 6000 Johnson Drive. Our dispatch center received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting. Allied agencies were notified of the description of the wanted vehicle. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and successfully detained the suspects near the 7000 block of Ney Avenue in Oakland. If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, please call Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

Law enforcement has since arrested both Knapps and Guillory on suspicion of murder, robbery, child endangerment, and conspiracy.

Guillory has been booked at Santa Rita jail and will be joined by Knapps after she receives treatment at a hospital.

Home Depot issued a statement about the tragic loss of life at its Pleasanton location, saying, “We’re heartbroken over this senseless tragedy. Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him.”

The mayor of Pleasanton also issued a statement, saying, “I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting.”

“Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating,” he added.