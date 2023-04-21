Update: Suspect Arrested After Injuring 6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents in Shooting

Police arrested Robert Singletary, 24, for shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard in North Carolina on Tuesday night.

Singletary turned himself into police in Tampa, Florida on Thursday evening.

As reported earlier, Robert Singletary ran down the street and fired his gun at a neighbor after a ball rolled into his yard.

Singletary then shot William White and his 6-year-old daughter Kinsley while they were running away.

Kinsley and her dad were injured from the gunfire.

The little girl was left with bullet fragments in her cheek while William remains in the hospital.

Bullet fragments grazed Kinsley’s mother.

Kinsley’s mom claims Singletary threatened the family and told them, “I’m going to kill you.”

Singletary was out on bond in a case involving him allegedly striking his girlfriend with a hammer.

Singletary was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon, WSOC-TV reported.

Additional charges are likely since Singletary fired shots into homes.

WSOC-TV reported:

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, of Gastonia, accused of injuring a 6-year-old girl and her parents in a shooting Tuesday night in Gaston County, turned himself into authorities in Tampa, Florida, authorities said Thursday night. Gaston County police said in Tuesday’s incident, Singletary is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. More charges are likely because of the shots fired into neighbors’ homes. “We’ll be damn sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court,” said District Attorney Travis Page. Police said they had help from U.S. Marshals in the search for Singletary. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office processed Singletary and confirmed his identity shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Singletary has a court appearance in Hillsborough County on Friday in reference to extradition back to Gaston County.