Update: Mexican National Accused of Gunning Down Five People in Texas Identified – Police Say Suspect was Drunk

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that five people were killed in a home late Friday night by a suspect armed with AR-15 style rifle, according to officials from San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place in Cleveland, Texas, a small town near Houston.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Police are asking locals to stay inside and clear of the crime scene until the investigation concludes.

The good news is police have identified the man allegedly responsible for the deaths of the five people. His name is Francisco Oropeza, a 39-year-old Mexican national.

Police say Oropoza was intoxicated and began shooting an AR-15 outside on his front porch. That’s when neighbors asked Oropeza to be quiet because they had a baby who was trying to sleep, according to ABC 13 News.

The officers have now located him and are trying to bring him into custody.

Fox News reported: