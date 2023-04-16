UPDATE: Mass Shooting at Sweet 16 Birthday Party In Dadeville, Alabama Leaves at Least Four Dead, 20 More Injured

Early this morning, The Gateway Pundit reported on a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama at a reported Sweet 16 birthday party.

The party was being held at a downtown dance studio, Mahogany Masterpiece, which opened last October. Officials have not reported if the shooter (shooters?) has been caught or is dead.

On Twitter early Sunday morning, The Alexander City Outlook posted, “The crime scene is on N. Broadnax Street in front of PNC Bank and Mahogany’s Masterpiece. Police from Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Jacksons Gap, Auburn, Opelika, Lee County are all there. No confirmation of anything from officials. Dadeville Police…”

As Fox News reported, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations released a tragic update this morning which confirmed four deaths and multiple injuries.

The investigation is a result of a shooting which occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries.

The Daily Mail reports more than 20 were injured.

The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, the Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the 5 Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

While four deaths have been confirmed, the total may rise. Local residents previously claimed between 6 to 12 people were killed.

The Gateway Pundit further reported there is a photo posted online purporting to be of victims killed in the shooting. The photo appears to show at least six lifeless males and females close together on the floor of what appears to be a dance studio.

One woman posted a video saying that Dadeville Hospital could not handle all of the injuries resulting from the shooting so many were taken to Alexandria Hospital, which was packed with families.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement on Twitter this morning expressing her condolences to the people of Dadeville and all Alabamians.

 

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

