UPDATE: School District Removes Trans Teacher Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Students — But Only After Florida Agency Got Involved

The Florida Department of Education revealed that transgender teacher Alexander Renczkowski, who allegedly made troubling comments about harming students and showed suicidal intentions, has finally been removed from the school.

They said the removal happened only after the Department brought the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening.

The Florida DOE said in a statement Friday:

“Earlier this week, the Department was informed of a situation regarding student safety at a school in Hernando County. Upon the Department bringing the concern to the Superintendent Wednesday evening, only then did the district remove the teacher from the school, effective yesterday, Thursday, April 13. Therefore, the teacher is no longer at the school.”

Parents were infuriated because they learned about the incident from the media and not the school.

Law enforcement confiscated firearms and ammunition from the home of the teacher.

Renczkowski was reportedly back in the classroom the next day.

The Blaze reported:

Authorities then confiscated three firearms and ammunition from Renczkowski’s home, the report noted. After conducting a threat assessment, Hernando County School District’s mental health coordinator, Sandra Hurst, found that the teacher did not meet the criteria to be involuntarily institutionalized for mental illness under Florida’s Baker Act law, the report added. Renczkowski was reportedly allowed back into the classroom the next day. Several parents told the DCNF that they learned about the incident from a local reporter, not the school.

Why did it take so long for this teacher to be removed from the school?

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…