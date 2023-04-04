UPDATE: AZ LD3 Republicans Vote in New Executive Board Amid Pushback From AZGOP and Lawsuit By Former LD Chair – LD3 Treasurer Thanks The Gateway Pundit for Covering Controversial Story (VIDEO)

Legislative District three Republicans met on Thursday to vote for a new board after former LD3 Chairwoman Candace Czarny attempted to sue the Maricopa County Republican Committee(MCRC) to stop an election from taking place.

This comes after the LD3 assembly passed a vote of no confidence against Czarny 92-51 on February 9, and the Maricopa County Executive Guidance Committee voted earlier this month to formally censure and demand the resignation of the questionably elected Legislative District 3 chairwoman. They also voted to hold a revote following the challenged election for Legislative District 3 leadership. Issues raised by members of LD3, election whistleblowers, and the MCRC include broken chain of custody, proxy fraud, and election procedure violations.

The Maricopa County GOP immediately faced backlash from LD3 Chairwoman Candace Czarny and Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, who possibly threatened a lawsuit against the Maricopa County Republican Committee on Wednesday.

In a letter on Wednesday, Dewit warned “we are meeting again soon with our legal counsel to discuss specific options.”

Although DeWit claims he is not taking sides in this matter, in his Wednesday letter, he accused the Maricopa County GOP of going “rogue and blindsid[ing] everyone by circumventing all the great work people were doing to resolve this issue in a congenial manner.” Candace Czarny then announced her own lawsuit against the MAGA-aligned and election integrity-supporting Maricopa County Republican Committee and Chairman Craig Berland, while giving thanks to the AZGOP for their “support.”

The MCRC put out a press release shortly after, acknowledging Czarny’s lawsuit stating, “the MCRC has not been served with a restraining order and the LD3 Election meeting scheduled for March 30th will take place as previously posted.”

DeWit refused to speak to The Gateway Pundit about this issue and instead sent a spokesperson to restate his claims that he remains a neutral party and that the lawsuit did not name DeWit as a plaintiff. Still, based on public statements by DeWit and Czarny, the lawsuit appeared to be backed by the AZGOP.

As we reported on Thursday, it appeared to many Maricopa County Republicans and LD3 Precinct Committeemen that LD3 leadership and the AZGOP are colluding to “declare war” on the Maricopa County GOP.

We were unable to reach DeWit or his team for further comment.

Some claimed that the MCRC does not have the authority to oversee a new election in Maricopa County Republican Precincts, including DeWit, who called the meeting to elect a new board “illegitimate” and stated, “AZGOP will not recognize a change in leadership unless it is done according to the law, which is impossible at this point based on the steps taken by the MCRC.”

According to the Arizona GOP bylaws, it does not appear that DeWit has the authority over the County to conduct countywide party activities, and it does not appear that the Maricopa County Executive Committee is disallowed from holding meetings or conducting elections under their bylaws.

The State Chairman is responsible for the state party and “causing notice of the time, place, and proposed rules of any meeting of the State Committee.” It does not appear to be stated or implied that the County Parties are junior or subordinate to the State Party, nor does it state that the State Party has any jurisdictional oversight or authority in County decisions.

There was speculation by some that Jeff Dewit was going to attend the election for LD3 and possibly intimidate other attendees, but he did not show.

About 146 joined the meeting, and 50 voted by proxy. There was more than enough in attendance for a quorum.

The following candidates were elected or reelected to leadership roles in the LD3 GOP:

From Maricopa County Member at Large Brian Ference:

On Thursday March 30th, 2023 One hundred and ninety- six (196) credentialed Legislative District 3 PCs met and voted in a new Board which were sworn in the same night by the Maricopa County Republican Committee Chairman. Even more PCs would have attended, if not for the EXTREME intimidation, lies, and deception of illegitimate chair Candace Czarny and even the AZGOP Chair Jeff Dewit sending communications telling PCs not to attend. Czarny even went so far as to use lawfare and file an injunction as reported by The Gateway Pundit, which was not granted, signed or served. The PCs were not fooled by the Democrat-like tactics and truth, justice, and the will of the PCs and the people prevailed! The night was filled with prayer, positive energy and a spirit of cooperation to win in 2024, a major change from the disastrous prior meetings, haphazardly run by the Tyrannical “Czar” who was not qualified or able to run them. Praise God that the truth was revealed! An LD2 Board member, assisting as a volunteer for the election had this to say: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice” – Proverbs 29:2 Tonight I had the opportunity to help the MCRC as they conducted a new election in LD3. It was a joyful and positive night as they finally were able to hold transparent elections. 196 PCs were represented either in person or by proxy. They elected their Chairman ( Bob Gomez), 1st Vice Chairman (Michelle Rugloski), Secretary (Carol Torkko) and Treasurer (Kevin Maldonado) by unanimous acclamation. The 2nd Vice Chairman slot was a 3-way race and David Genge was elected on the first ballot with 146 of the 196 votes cast. What does this mean for LD2? First, just watching the establishment attempt (and fail) to stop the election by bombarding LD3 PCs with misinformation and ultimately engaging in lawfare to attempt to stop them from choosing their leaders, made it apparent we still have work to do in rooting out those who crave power. Being a leader in the GOP means being a servant. I think of Solomon testing the two women by threatening to split the baby, and the true mother, willing to give up her child so that it might live. A true leader will sacrifice for the health of the body. The disputed Chair chose (and continues to choose) to damage LD3 and now the MCRC in an attempt to hold on to power. I understand that feelings are hurt and it’s a shame things devolved as they did when they didn’t have to. What I witnessed tonight, though, was true Liberty and it was inspirational! I would like our takeaway to be that even in the GOP, we have to remain vigilant about demanding transparency. I believe our Chairman has modeled this in an exceptional way and its is my honor to serve with him! Over the next few weeks, we will be holding our PC’s to standards set forth in our bylaws. 50 of them have missed the last 3 meetings of the district (our first 3 of the new LD2). They will be contacted and asked for an explanation of those absences. Being a PC is not an emeritus position. It’s a commitment to the voters of their precinct and to the party. We may lose some, but hopefully, most will take this as a challenge to do better. We owe nothing less to all of you who work hard. Cheers! Mark Beach, LD2 First-VC

Maricopa County Republican Committee Chairman Craig Berland issued the following press release on Sunday:

March 30, 2023, the Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) hosted and lead a Special Meeting in Scottsdale for LD3. The agenda included electing an entire new LD3 Board as originally requested by the LD3 Board. One hundred and ninety-six PCs were in attendance, which was almost double the number required for a quorum. The agenda was approved by the body with a 195 to 1 vote, requiring a new election to take place. Nominations for each position were taken from the floor. Ballots were printed, distributed, returned and hand counted on stage for the entire Body to witness. The credentials, proxies, and ballots were secured and taken to a secure location by MCRC Sergeant of Arms, Rob Canterbury. The results of the elections are as follows: Bob Gomez – Chairman

Michelle Rugloski – 1st Vice Chair

David Genge – 2nd Vice Chair

Carol Torkko – Secretary

Kevin Maldonado – Treasurer Congratulations to the new LD3 Board members. Sincerely, Chairman Craig Berland

During the acceptance speeches, LD3 Treasurer Kevin Maldonado thanked The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson for our coverage of the drama and controversy caused by establishment Republicans. He continued, thanking the MCRC for their courage in fighting the corrupt election in LD3 and possible corruption in the AZGOP.

