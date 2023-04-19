Unhinged Southwest Passenger Removed From Plane After Bizarre Rant Directed At Parents Of Crying Toddler…Suggests If Toddler Were Black, Flight Attendants Would Have Made It Stop Crying [VIDEO]

A Southwest passenger was removed from his flight to Orlando after refusing to leave the plane after his unhinged rant on the flight directed at the parents of a toddler who was crying on the plane.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – In the video below, which was taken by a passenger on the flight, the unhinged male, who was sitting next to a woman who appeared to be accompanying him on the flight to Orlando, began shouting at the flight attendant, “Calm the child down, please! I had headphones on! I was sleeping!”

“There is a child crying on the flight, non-f***ing-stop!” he shouted at the flight attendants, as he appeared to be asking for them to address the parents of the crying toddler.

“Calm the child down—please. I’m not screaming! Do you want me to scream? I’ll f***ing scream!” the angry male shouted.

“We are in a f***ing tin can with a baby in a g**damn echo chamber, and you wanna talk to me about being f***ing okay?” he asked the Southwest flight attendant.

The flight attendant responded to the intolerant male as he attempted to de-escalate the situation, “Okay, because you’re yelling,” he said before he was cut off by the man who was ironically behaving as though he had the coping abilities of a toddler. “So is the baby!” the passenger shouted back.

“Did that motherf***er pay extra to yell?” he asked, referring to the toddler.

The loudmouth, intolerant passenger was not interested in calming down for the sake of the other passengers, as he began his attack on flight attendants who were trying to get him to let it go. “F**k you and shut up!” he shouted at them.

When the woman who appeared to be with him tried to defuse the situation, he clapped back at her, “I don’t give a f**k!” he said, adding, “F**k, lower that baby’s voice. I’m triggered; f**k that baby!”

The out-of-control passenger then pulled the race card with the flight attendants, suggesting that if the baby were Black, they would make it shut up. “If that was a Black baby—What the f**k would be happening?” he asked the male flight attendant who told him, “I’m not going to go there.”

Watch:

The Daily Mail reports – The airborne saga did not end there. At first, the rowdy passenger refused to get off the plane – forcing the entire flight to be deplaned.

After landing at Orlando Airport, the passenger was seen surrounded by authorities – including police officers – as he pleaded his case and claimed that his actions were justified because he shouldn’t have been disturbed.

He was then marched through the airport by police officers.

Orlando Police refused to comment. It’s unclear if the man was disciplined by law enforcement or the airline.

Southwest Airlines told Today.com in a statement: “We do not have details on this flight to share but commend our flight crew for their professionalism and offer our apologies to the other customers onboard.”