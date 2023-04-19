UN Report on Libya: Human Rights Catastrophe is Worsening – European Union Is Funding Entities Involved in Human Slavery – Militias Cracking Down Hard on Christians

Not many people in the West can find Libya on the map. The geopolitical importance of this North African nation is generally not well understood, and many just figure it’s none of our business, whatever goes on there.

This is less true than it seems. In 2011, the west, led by the US, UK and France, toppled the late Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, ‘to make Libya freer, transparent, democratic and allow Libyans to freely express themselves without the shackles of the Gaddafi regime’.

Middle East Monitor Reports:

“12 years after being freed from Gaddafi, [Libya] still does not have a constitution, lacks basic freedoms and its many security apparatus still operate with a greater degree of impunity. In fact, many people would confess to the fact that. when it comes to personal freedom, freedom of expression and rule of law, the country now is worse than it was over a decade ago.”

Worse still – Libya now has solidified itself as a human trafficking hub and the scourge of slavery is leaving its mark smack in the 21st century.

And the west – in this instance the European Union – keeps feeding the trafficking machine: