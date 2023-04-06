Ugly Report on Don Lemon’s Behavior Towards Female Co-Workers Suggests CNN is Preparing to Let Him Go

A nasty report about CNN’s Don Lemon was published today, suggesting that he has a habit of diva-like behavior and has had some awful interactions with female co-workers.

The details in the report are a little vague, which is prompting some people to suggest that the story was planted, possibly even by people at CNN as a way to lay the groundwork for his dismissal from the network.

The idea is that the story would give the bosses at CNN an excuse to fire him.

The article was in Variety:

Don Lemon’s Misogyny at CNN, Exposed: Malicious Texts, Mocking Female Co-Workers and ‘Diva-Like Behavior’ Back in 2008, Don Lemon was co-anchoring CNN’s “Live From” weekday show with Kyra Phillips, a gig that he landed after he arrived at the network two years prior from local news in Chicago. For months, tensions between the pair kept mounting. On more than one occasion, a “Live From” producer and a newsroom supervisor had to pull Lemon off the air during a commercial break because of the anchor’s provocative antics, not unlike his recent declaration that the 51-year-old Nikki Haley isn’t a viable presidential candidate because she “isn’t in her prime.” Amid the charged atmosphere, sources say Lemon disrespected colleague Nancy Grace on the air and Soledad O’Brien during an editorial meeting attended by roughly 30 staffers. But his antipathy toward Phillips was particularly concerning and had many members of the close-knit Atlanta news team on edge. While Phillips was on assignment in Iraq — a high-profile gig that Lemon coveted — he vented his disappointment at being passed over by tearing up pictures and notes on top of and inside Phillips’ desk in the news pod they shared, according to two sources who worked there at the time. When she returned from Iraq, things only got weirder. One night while dining with members of the news team, she received the first of two threatening text messages from an unknown number on her flip phone that warned, “Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it.” Phillips was visibly rattled and quickly enlisted CNN’s higher ups to identify the sender. Remarkably, the texts were traced back to Lemon, according to those same sources. A human resources investigation was launched, and while the findings were never disclosed to the growing pool of staffers who were aware of the situation, Lemon was abruptly pulled from his co-anchor duties with Phillips and moved to the weekends. It was a demotion by any objective measure and understood to be some kind of disciplinary action. It appears to be the last time he was paired with a female anchor until his most recent assignment on “CNN This Morning With Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.”

There’s much more, it’s a long article.

If left-wing Hollywood rags like Variety are turning against him, then the game is well and truly up for Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/AovVe3X41H — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) April 5, 2023

#CNN is looking for the way out on Don Lemon. "More troubling was his misogynistic behavior, multiple sources say. Lemon called one of his producers fat to her face"https://t.co/G9VZDRaNko — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) April 6, 2023

Don’t be surprised if Don Lemon is out at CNN very soon.