REPORTS: Tucker May Have Been Fired Because of His “Prayer Talk” and Possibly Because Murdoch Children Want to Sell FOX

Tucker Carlson reportedly shared that he may have been fired due to his comments on prayer and the Murdoch family wanting to sell FOX News.
On Monday morning, TGP reported:
Tucker Carlson is OUT at Fox News.
“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was Fox’s top rated show!
Tucker’s last show aired Friday.
Fox said interim hosts will cover Tucker’s time slot until a new host is named.
Via Fox News:
FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.
Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.
This was huge news. FOX last week settled with Dominion Voting Systems and agreed to a reported payment of over $787 million and then Carlson with the biggest show on cable TV is fired a few days later.
There have been many reports on why Tucker was let go. One report at The Huffington Post claims the following:
Tucker Carlson may have been fired from Fox News after going too hard on the “prayer talk,” according to a new report in Vanity Fair.
A source briefed on Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch’s decision-making said Carlson was ousted over remarks he made during a speech Friday night at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala in Maryland, according to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman.
The source said Carlson’s speech was laced with religious overtones that were too extreme even for Murdoch. During the address, Carlson called abortion “child sacrifice,” cast American politics as a battle between “good and evil” and suggested the solution was taking “10 minutes a day to say a prayer about it.”
The source told Vanity Fair, “that stuff freaks Rupert out.”
“He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk,” the source said.
“The More You Tell the Truth, the Stronger You Become” – Tucker Carlson Keynote Address at Heritage 50th Anniversary Celebration
Vanity Fair claims in a report that Tucker was fired by FOX CEO Suzanne Scott who called and fired him on Monday morning [emphasis added]:
Carlson has told people he doesn’t know why he was terminated. According to the source, Scott refused to tell him how the decision was made; she only said that it was made “from above.” Carlson has told people he believes his controversial show is being taken off the air because the Murdoch children intend to sell Fox News at some point.
This is all we know now. If true this won’t help the sale price of FOX.