Tucker: Let’s Hope “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley Sues Liz Cheney For Falsely Destroying His Life

The Deep State lied about January 6th.

Tucker Carlson proved it when he released video showing Capitol Police escorting Jacob Chansley peacefully through the Capitol.

Tucker said, “The Biden administration is demanding that Chansley serve another six months in a halfway house just to make sure his life is destroyed. Let’s hope that when he finally gets out, he has the energy to sue Liz Cheney of UVA for the crime she committed against him and against our justice system.”

From the video above:

“Tucker Carlson: Jacob Chansley often called the QAnon Shaman got out of prison yesterday. Chansley was the single most famous person arrested on January 6th. Video of him standing in costume on the floor of the senate played endlessly on cable news it made him a symbol of what they told us was an insurrection. Former George W Bush advisor Steve Schmidt is a committed gun confiscationist, he claims to hate firearms but in the case of Jacob Chansley, Schdimt was strongly in favor of pulling the trigger. *plays video* Tucker: Shoot him. On the basis of frothing media coverage like that Jacob Chansley spent more than two years behind bars. Earlier this month, we obtained video that had been hidden by the January 6th committee that proved Jacob Chansley did nothing wrong. He was standing on the floor of US Senate because Capitol Police led him there. Armed officers literally opened the door of the Senate and brought him inside. Jacob Chansley is not a criminal, Jacob Chansley is a political prisoner. Yet unfortunately tonight he remains one. The Biden administration is demanding that Chansley serve another six months in a halfway house just to make sure his life is destroyed. Let’s hope that when he finally gets out, he has the energy to sue Liz Cheney of UVA for the crime she committed against him and against our justice system.”

Jacob Chansley’s release to the halfway house was on schedule according to his attorney William Shipley.

Shipley said of the video Tucker released, “Tucker revelations are significant but Jake can’t get the time back.”

For the record:

Jake is out on schedule. I told him 16 months ago in our first conversation it would be Feb. or Mar. 2023.

BOP math.

I didn't do anything extraordinary–this was always the schedule, I just understood it and could explain it to him.

He was expecting 12 more mos. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) March 30, 2023

Shipwrecked Crew:

But this is why the trust level between us is solid.

I told him the truth, and I told him what would happen.

We made several decisions after long discussions.

He’s exactly where we both expected he would be.

The Tucker revelations are significant but Jake can’t get the time back. Understanding the schedule, we agreed to not rush our next step. Let’s get accurate info on the videos, evaluate our options, then make a plan. I could have rushed it out and run to the cameras. But that wasn’t the right choice. If only his trial lawyer had done the same. Jake will make his thoughts known about all that has happened when it is the right time to do so.

Will Jacob Chansley sue Liz Cheney for destroying his life?

