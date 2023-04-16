Trump War Room Releases Hard Core Video of President Trump at UFC 287 in Miami (VIDEO)

Last weekend President Trump attended UFC 287 in Miami and the crowd erupted with chants of USA, USA… The Trump War Room came out with an amazing video of that event last night.

After one of the key fights, UFC legend Jorge Masvidal said in the ring after winning his fight that the “greatest President in the history of the world is sitting right there. I love that guy!”

The event was exciting. The President’s appearance made it electric. Trump War Room put together a video of the event and what it was like being behind the scenes before the event with the President. Enjoy.