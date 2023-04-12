Trump Sues Former Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500 Million

President Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million.

Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.

Fox News reported: