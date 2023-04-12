Trump Sues Former Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500 Million

President Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million.

Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.

Fox News reported:

Former President Trump is suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, alleging a breach of his attorney-client relationship, unjust enrichment, and more, Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump’s legal team filed the more-than 30-page federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday.

“This is an action arising from [Cohen’s] multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion and breaches of contract by virtue of [Cohen’s] past service as [Trump’s] employee and attorney,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship by “spreading falsehoods” about Trump that were “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct,” while also breaching contractual terms of a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of employment with Trump.

The lawsuit alleges Cohen spread falsehoods about Trump “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.”

The lawsuit details Cohen’s “myriad of public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances,” while ignoring “cease and desist” orders.

