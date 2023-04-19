Trump Says He Would Authorize the Use of Military Force Against Mexican Drug Cartels

Former President Donald Trump, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner, has announced that he would authorize military force against Mexican drug cartels.

Trump was discussing Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) legislation introduced by Reps. Michael Waltz and Dan Crenshaw.

“I would do that,” Trump told Breitbart News in an interview.

Trump released a campaign video in January discussing his support for using the military to curb cartels, but had not weighed in on this specific legislation previously.

The proposal has been condemned by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“In addition to being irresponsible, it is an offense to the people of Mexico,” Lopez Obrador said of the possible use of military force.

Trump said that he likes López Obrador, but that the invasion of our country must be stopped despite his disapproval.

“I also have a very good relationship with the president of Mexico,” Trump told Breitbart. “He’s a socialist but he also happens to be a gentleman. You can’t have everything, right? But he’s a great person. Certainly, I would deal with him. This is an invasion of our country — this isn’t just people walking over. This is an invasion. Many of these are people we do not want in our country. They’re very bad for our country. They’re very bad and dangerous. But this is an invasion of our country. Nope, we will stop it and we will stop it immediately.”