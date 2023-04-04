Trump Attorney: Trump is “In Good Spirits” and “Ready to Go in and Do What He Needs to Do Tomorrow” (VIDEO)

by

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba appeared on Fox News Monday evening to discuss Trump’s upcoming arraignment.

Alina Habba told Fox News host Jesse Watters that Trump is “in good spirits” and “read to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.”

WATCH:

President Trump landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Monday afternoon.

Supporters lined the street as Trump arrived to Trump Tower.

President Trump will spend the night at Trump Tower New York and will show up to court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

Trump’s lawyers will immediately file a motion to dismiss after they have the opportunity to review the indictment.

According to leaks to the media, Trump was hit with 34 counts, including one felony charge.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 