Trump Attorney: Trump is “In Good Spirits” and “Ready to Go in and Do What He Needs to Do Tomorrow” (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba appeared on Fox News Monday evening to discuss Trump’s upcoming arraignment.

Alina Habba told Fox News host Jesse Watters that Trump is “in good spirits” and “read to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.”

Trump attorney Alina Habba says Trump is "in good spirits" and "ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/NACPqzTLwT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 3, 2023

President Trump landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Monday afternoon.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump lands aboard Trump Force One in New York City pic.twitter.com/0ykjpCCgiZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2023

Supporters lined the street as Trump arrived to Trump Tower.

“Trump is our President, f*ck Joe Biden!” A Chinese Trump supporter yells as more supporters of the President begin to gather outside of Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/edF066p1Ad — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 3, 2023

President Trump will spend the night at Trump Tower New York and will show up to court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

Trump’s lawyers will immediately file a motion to dismiss after they have the opportunity to review the indictment.

According to leaks to the media, Trump was hit with 34 counts, including one felony charge.