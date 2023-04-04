Trump Attorney to Don Lemon: Let’s Remember That the Real Crime That We Have is That Da Bragg Did Leak That There Were 34 Counts… That In Itself Is a Felony (VIDEO)

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Monday blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during an appearance on CNN.

Alina Habba brought the fire and said Alvin Bragg is the one who committed a felony by leaking Trump’s indictment to CNN.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump last week.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

Trump’s lawyers still haven’t seen the charging documents.

A New York Judge recently authorized Bragg’s office to make Trump’s indictment public.

The charging documents will be unsealed on Tuesday at Trump’s arraignment.

Trump’s lawyer said Alvin Bragg is the one who committed a crime.

“Let’s remember that the real crime here that we have is that DA Bragg did leak that there were 30-34 counts… we already know that. That in itself is a felony,” Alina Habba said to Don Lemon.

Don Lemon tried to pushback but Alina Habba held her ground.

