Transgender Montana Lawmaker Barred From House Floor For the Rest of 2023 Session

Transgender Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr was barred from the House floor after protesters stormed the gallery.

GOP lawmakers on Wednesday voted to ban Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of 2023.

“Zephyr can vote remotely under the terms of the punishment handed down by lawmakers.” Fox News reported.

“Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules,” Republican Speaker Matt Regier told reporters. “The choice to not follow the House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied.”

Left-wing protesters shut down the Montana House on Monday after transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr was barred from speaking.

The activists were protesting the censure of transgender Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr that was led by the Montana Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr is a biological male who wears ‘woman face’ and mocks real women.

He was censured and barred from speaking on the House floor until he apologized for making hateful comments about Republicans and threatening them.

The transgender lawmaker claimed that Republicans would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban sex change surgeries and potentially-sterilizing hormone treatments for minors.

“This body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said while speaking about the bill on the House floor last Tuesday. “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

The left-wing protesters shouted, “let her speak!”

Zephyr, meanwhile, was standing in the middle of the room holding up a microphone as the Speaker kept denying him the ability to speak.

Seven protesters were arrested on Monday.