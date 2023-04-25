Trans Runner Credits “Girl Power” For Beating 14K Women in London Marathon Only Months After Racing in NYC as a Man

A runner, who raced as recently as November 2022 as a man, is celebrating “girl power” for beating almost 14,000 women in the London Marathon on Sunday.

The New York Post reports:

A transgender runner is under fire for crediting “girl power” for beating nearly 14,000 others in the female category of the London Marathon — just months after racing in New York as a man.

Sports bra-wearing racer Glenique Frank — who ran the New York Marathon on Nov. 6 as Glen Frank — went viral after stopping to talk to a BBC reporter covering the UK race Sunday.

“London is the best!” the 52-year-old runner said of her 17th marathon, which last year included Tokyo and Chicago and will include all of the “six majors,” including Berlin and then Boston.

“Girl power!” Frank said of her marathon efforts while flexing her bulging biceps above rainbow-colored armbands.

The runner — whose social media still shows photos of her running earlier races as a balding man — ended the mid-race chat to gush about how her “beautiful son” is expecting a baby.

“So I’m going to be a gran — Granny G!” Frank said before running off, draped in a blue, pink and white transgender flag.

The celebratory remarks soon became the latest lightning rod for critics opposed to transgender athletes competing against biological women.