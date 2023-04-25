Trans Runner Credits “Girl Power” For Beating 14K Women in London Marathon Only Months After Racing in NYC as a Man

A runner, who raced as recently as November 2022 as a man, is celebrating “girl power” for beating almost 14,000 women in the London Marathon on Sunday.
Sports bra-wearing racer Glenique Frank — who ran the New York Marathon on Nov. 6 as Glen Frank — went viral after stopping to talk to a BBC reporter covering the UK race Sunday.
“London is the best!” the 52-year-old runner said of her 17th marathon, which last year included Tokyo and Chicago and will include all of the “six majors,” including Berlin and then Boston.
“Girl power!” Frank said of her marathon efforts while flexing her bulging biceps above rainbow-colored armbands.
The runner — whose social media still shows photos of her running earlier races as a balding man — ended the mid-race chat to gush about how her “beautiful son” is expecting a baby.
“So I’m going to be a gran — Granny G!” Frank said before running off, draped in a blue, pink and white transgender flag.
The celebratory remarks soon became the latest lightning rod for critics opposed to transgender athletes competing against biological women.
Two-time Olympian Mara Yamauchi weighed in on the travesty.
in the F category, finishing 2829th out of 8609. So nearly 6000 females in worse finish position.
Last Nov, he ran the NYC Marathon as Glen Frank in the men’s category, finishing 14,096th out of 26,539.
Since 31 March, @WorldAthletics & @BritAthletics have banned….
Below are the results as posted to the New York Road Runners website.
Results for this race are out. https://t.co/qMMCtmYGgE
From quick look, I learned:
Marathon NB winner (male) wins $5000 for running 2:29:33, finishing 12th overall. Six men ran faster & won nothing.
If prize money only on offer to elite, sub-elite & seeded (not clear)…. https://t.co/qXjAcvILfk
Today I tweeted about male Glenique Frank running in the female category in yesterday’s London Marathon.
In response @LibDems candidate @HarryMarstonLD tweeted this 👇to my MP, @munirawilson (also LD). This is a man telling a female MP who she’s allowed to follow/not follow. pic.twitter.com/FpgIJybE5u
