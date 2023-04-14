Trans Florida Teacher Keeps Job Despite Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Students – Guns Taken Away by Law Enforcement

Fox Chapel Middle School parents in Hernando County, Florida, are demanding answers from the administration after a teacher allegedly made disturbing comments about shooting students and failed to notify them.

The middle school’s assistant principal, Kerry Thornton, and guidance counselor, Kimberly Walby, reported on March 24 that a teacher had allegedly shown suicidal ideation and discussed the possibility of shooting students.

The school district conducted an investigation and deemed the statements troubling. However, the teacher was not terminated and was back in the classroom again.

Parents complained that they were not notified by the school officials regarding the alleged threat.

The district stated that the threats were only made out of frustration with students’ behavior.

BREAKING: Florida transgender teacher ‘Ashlee’ who allegedly said they were going to ‘SHOOT THE KIDS’ remains in classroom despite parents’ complaints, but has guns taken away by law enforcement https://t.co/ApJsGVSVrM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2023

The Blaze reported:

The report, obtained by Moms for Liberty’s Hernando County chapter, stated that Alexander Renczkowski, a biologically male teacher who identifies as female and goes by the name Ashlee, had confessed to having “bad thoughts” but denied threatening to harm students. According to the report, the teacher stated that “she does not want to harm herself.” Authorities then confiscated three firearms and ammunition from Renczkowski’s home, the report noted. After conducting a threat assessment, Hernando County School District’s mental health coordinator, Sandra Hurst, found that the teacher did not meet the criteria to be involuntarily institutionalized for mental illness under Florida’s Baker Act law, the report added. Renczkowski was reportedly allowed back into the classroom the next day. Several parents told the DCNF that they learned about the incident from a local reporter, not the school. According to the parents, the school did not contact them until 17 days after the report was filed and the news had already circulated.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday stating that no criminal offense(s) occurred.