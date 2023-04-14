Train Rips 18-Wheel Car Carrier In Half During Florida Storm (VIDEO)

A passenger train rammed into a fully loaded car hauler trailer in South Florida on Wednesday, demolishing the 18-wheeler when it became stuck on railroad tracks amid massive rainfall.

Footage captured of the collision shows the 18-wheeler laden with luxury cars flashing its hazards while trapped on the Hollywood, Florida tracks as a Brightline train plows into its rear at approximately 7:45 pm.

The car carrier was instantly decimated.

WATCH:

WOAH!!! Train rips an 18-wheeler car carrier in two in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rMnqXUrGqA — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 14, 2023

Six of the eight cars stacked on the trailer were ravaged off the vehicle as one dragged under the train wheels.

Stoplights surrounding the incident shattered as the flying cars toppled.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the disastrous collision.

The collision prompted Brightline to suspend service between its Fort Lauderdale and Miami stations but resumed normal operations the following morning around 8 am on Thursday, the company announced in a statement.

Alexander Quintero who recorded the crash said he watched as the trailer was unable to move in the deep water caused by flooding from the heavy rainfall.

“He tried to continue going forward and I noticed his wheels started to spin and he was not moving at all,” Quintero told reporters.

“I realized that he was stuck on the railroad. I looked on my mirror and I noticed the light of the train coming behind me, that is when I thought something was about to happen,” he said. “The train was going fast and he was using the horn and the truck was not moving until the train crashed [into] the trailer and split in half.”