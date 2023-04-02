Toxic RINO Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Calls on Trump to Drop Out of Race (VIDEO)

Toxic RINO Asa Hutchinson on Sunday announced his 2024 White House bid.

The former governor of Arkansas made the announcement during an interview with ABC’s Jon Karl.

“I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson, 72, also called on Trump to drop out of the race following the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud, including one felony charge after a Soros DA pursued a case in an effort to ‘get Trump.’

Asa Hutchinson cheered the tyranny and called on Trump to drop out of the 2024 race.

“For the sake of the office of the presidency, I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction, and he needs to be able to concentrate on his due process, and there is a presumption of innocence,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson continued, “I’m not supportive of Donald Trump. I want to provide an alternative, but I’m happy if the voters make that decision and choice. I don’t like the idea of the charges from what I’ve seen coming out of New York. But the process has got to work, and we’ve got to have respect for our criminal justice system, but also for the office of presidency.”

Hutchinson said he will make the formal announcement to run on April 26.

This guy is delusional.

WATCH:

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson tells @JonKarl that Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his indictment. “The office is more important than any individual person…I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction.” https://t.co/DmytxAANqj pic.twitter.com/o96Zog653w — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2023

Hutchinson also trashed Trump during his interview.

WATCH:

.@JonKarl: “But you couldn't see yourself supporting Trump again?” Former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson: “I don't believe he should be the next leader of our country.” https://t.co/DmytxAAfAL pic.twitter.com/ekVVRXFIJN — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2023

Asa Hutchinson has repeatedly attacked Trump over the years.

Trump is currently the Republican frontrunner and is leading the pack by 30 points.