Top Economist Nouriel Roubini Tells Liz Claman on FBN “The Worst Is Yet to Come” in US Banking Crisis (VIDEO)

by


Liz Claman and Nouriel Roubini

Earlier this month well-known American economist Nouriel Roubini announced that most American banks are on the verge of insolvency, and hundreds are already completely bankrupt.

US economists estimated that 186 US banks may be prone to the same risks as Silicon Valley Bank. This number is likely higher as the pressures that regional banks are facing are ramping up.

On Monday top economist Nouriel Roubini joined Liz Claman on FOX Business Network to discuss the banking crisis. Roubini says, “The Worst Is Yet to Come,” in the US banking crisis.

Roubini added, “U.S. banks’ unrealized losses actually amount to $1.75 trillion, or 80% of their capital.”

Nouriel Roubini: I’ve said many of the smaller banks are insolvent because of the very large losses on their holdings on securities. For US banks overall it’s $620 billion in unrealized losses on two trillion dollars of capitol. An even the value of their loans now is underwater… People estimate the overall US banking system has losses of $1.75 trillion assets with capitol at 2 trillion.

Via The Claman Countdown.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

