AMAZING VIDEOS to Give You Strength and Resolve Today as Communist Left Rips Apart Our Country – Including Rush Limbaugh’s Prediction

Here Are Three Videos to Bring You Hope as President Trump Is Indicted by a Soros-Funded DA on the Communist Left Later Today

This video by Brandon Dilley is amazing. Dilley adds this quote,

“In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.”

– Mark Twain#Trump2024pic.twitter.com/ibffG3zTUk — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) April 4, 2023

The most beloved President in modern US history.

The most beloved President in modern history. We the people stand with Trump against this political persecution!! pic.twitter.com/Zpp9of402L — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 3, 2023

Chinese American, “Trump is our president. F*ck Joe Biden.”

“Trump is our President, f*ck Joe Biden!” A Chinese Trump supporter yells as more supporters of the President begin to gather outside of Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/edF066p1Ad — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 3, 2023

And finally, Rush Limbaugh predicted Democrats would do this.

Rush Limbaugh predicted Democrats would indict Trump pic.twitter.com/okertHx4Fx — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) April 4, 2023

We will not be broken.