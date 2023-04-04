AMAZING VIDEOS to Give You Strength and Resolve Today as Communist Left Rips Apart Our Country – Including Rush Limbaugh’s Prediction

by

Here Are Three Videos to Bring You Hope as President Trump Is Indicted by a Soros-Funded DA on the Communist Left Later Today

This video by Brandon Dilley is amazing.  Dilley adds this quote,

“In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.”
– Mark Twain

The most beloved President in modern US history.

Chinese American, “Trump is our president. F*ck Joe Biden.”

And finally, Rush Limbaugh predicted Democrats would do this.

We will not be broken.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 