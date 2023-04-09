This Easter Please Remember Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo and All Men and Women Imprisoned Unjustly in Foreign Lands

Cuban Pastor Lorenzo penned a letter from prison in Cuba. He was unjustly imprisoned amid peaceful protests on July 11, 2021.

On his 51st birthday, Pastor Lorenzo writes from his prison cell in Cuba to CSW – an organization dedicated to promoting religious rights. See more on this organization here.

We are sharing this moving message with you on this Easter Sunday.

‘Dear CSW,

I greet you in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

I ask you to excuse me for my delay in writing back to you; it is not because of a lack of interest, but the circumstances where I find myself, which one day I will be able to explain in detail.

I am pastoring rebellious men (here in prison) with serious personality problems; as one new convert told me, ‘tired of living and afraid of dying’; it makes me very happy to be able to help them laugh again and that their lives can have meaning in Jesus Christ.

In regard to myself, my health is improved, and I am well spiritually, but prison is very hard.

I don’t think that any man can get used to this place, and even more so when one knows that one is here unjustly; and threatened with never being able to leave, due to the vile fear of a few, their cowardice and cruelty; but I am not afraid.

Instead of experiencing frustration towards them, I have contentment, peace, joy, no matter the circumstances that surround me.

My mind is being renewed by Christ. I am free to make the right decisions, because my mind is set on the Spirit and I depend on the Father and His will. I can trust in Him!

I want to thank you, through this letter, for your support and Christian love, especially my brothers and sisters who encourage me with their letters.

They (the guards) only gave me eight, but they were very encouraging. My wife has also received letters.

Thank you very much; I recognize all the work you are doing for my release.

I am very grateful for your lives; you are all in my prayers.

A Cuban, Félix Valera, the first one who taught us to think, said: ‘Never say that a just and merciful God has desired to deprive men of the rights that He Himself gave them by nature.’ God is justice (Isaiah 30:18).

Well, I bid you goodbye with the promise of God (Isaiah 51:14-15 NLT): ‘Soon all you captives will be released! Imprisonment, starvation, and death will not be your fate! For I am the Lord your God, who stirs up the sea, causing its waves to roar. My name is the Lord of Heaven’s Armies.’

Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo

Visit csw.org.uk/PastorLorenzo to join the campaign to free Pastor Lorenzo.