“They’ve Already Infiltrated the Church and Wanted to Go Even Futher. I Wonder If This Is Just the Beginning” – FBN Host Sean Duffy Admits to Attending Latin Mass, Slams Chris Wray for His Criminal Assault on Christians

On Monday news broke that Chris Wray’s FBI was running operatives inside Catholic parishes to spy on practicing Christians.

This is something the communists do in China and something we NEVER expected to see in America today. FBI agents are engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

This is an earth-shattering development in American history. We already knew the FBI-DOJ was targeting traditional Catholics. Now we have evidence they are infiltrating Catholic parishes.

Earlier this year Chris Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that was gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

Seraphin last year was suspended indefinitely from the FBI without pay after stepping forward as a whistleblower and alleging that the FBI is trying to hide how many man-hours they used on the Jan 6th investigation. Seraphin had worked at the FBI’s Richmond office for six years.

Now the FBI is infiltrating Catholic parishes!

On Tuesday FOX Business Network (FBN) Sean Duffy, a conservative Catholic who attends Latin mass, weighed in on the latest FBI scandal. Sean believes we are just scratching the surface on this FBI scandal.