“They’re Not Men, They’re Women Dressed as Men!” – Based Teacher Shreds Trans Activists and Woke Audience on Dr. Phil Show (VIDEO)

A 5th grade teacher named Ron took on a group of trans activists with a woke audience fully behind them and won.

The showdown took place during a Thursday episode on the Dr. Phil show. The topic of the discussion concerned gender “inclusivity” in public schools, including tampons being given out in boys’ restrooms to curriculum teaching left-wing trans ideology.

One of the trans activists on the show was Eli Erlick. The Gateway Pundit reported in December that she was running an international drug smuggling operation targeting minors. She also advocated for the assassination of Supreme Court Justices.

As Fox News reported, the debate got quite heated when one trans guests claimed that giving out tampons in boys’ restrooms would help those who do not have their own money.

After she made this comment, Ron gave her and the rest of the room a biology lesson.

WATCH:

Relevant transcript: