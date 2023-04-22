“There’s No Free Pass Here” – John Kerry Puts Oil and Gas Industry on Notice (VIDEO)

by

Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry put the oil and gas industry on notice

John Kerry appeared on MSNBC this weekend to discuss the Biden Regime’s commitment to $1 billion to the international climate fund.

John Kerry put the oil and gas industry on notice: “There’s no free pass here.”

Unless you’re China or John Kerry who flies around on private jets.

China doesn’t need to reduce their carbon emissions.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

