‘There’s 4 Pages of Blame on Trump’ – Lefty Reporter Slams John Kirby Over NSC Report Blaming Trump For Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Withdrawal (VIDEO)

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Thursday blasted NSC spox John Kirby after the NSC released a report blaming Trump for Joe Biden’s deadly Afghanistan withdrawal.

The Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a shocking report on Holy Thursday blaming President Trump for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

So Trump is responsible for these 13 dead Americans?

BREAKING: A National Security Council review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor. https://t.co/QDiVoOvyyA — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2023

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe blasted Kirby for releasing the report right up against the Easter holiday.

“…about 10 minutes before the briefing began, with little notice”: “It’s the very definition of a modern major holiday news dump…after months of requests,” he said.

CBS's @EdOKeefe SLAMS the Biden WH & John Kirby for releasing a report on the Afghanistan withdrawal was sent to us "about 10 minutes before the briefing began, with little notice": "It's the very definition of a modern major holiday news dump…after months of requests" pic.twitter.com/GaZpssi6Ck — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Kirby defended the holiday news dump.

John Kirby to CBS's @EdOKeefe on the WH dumping their Afghanistan withdrawal report ahead of a holiday weekend: "This is the result of months & months of work by individual agencies…to voluntarily review that withdrawal…No effort here to…obfuscate or…bury something" pic.twitter.com/0kDQMmf1wK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Ed O’Keefe said there is 4 pages of blame on Trump but zero expression of accountability or mistake by Joe Biden.

CBS's @EdOKeefe: "There's 4 pgs of blame on the [Trump] administration…Nowhere…does there appear to be any expression of accountability or mistake by either [Biden] or others. Is there any"? "Kirby: "I would argue that…we…decided to go conduct after-action reviews…" pic.twitter.com/U3JZx2tDCi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Kirby absurdly claimed Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was not chaotic.

“For all this talk of ‘chaos,’ I just didn’t see it,” Kirby said.

Biden Spokesman John Kirby on the Afghanistan withdrawal: "For all this talk of 'chaos,' I just didn't see it" pic.twitter.com/4LIF8ovMuC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

A suicide bomber killing 13 US service members and Afghans falling from airplanes is a successful and calm withdrawal, according to Kirby.