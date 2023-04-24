The Tucker Carlson Effect: FOX News Stock Sinks After Company Drops Tucker Carlson

Earlier today FOX News announced that the channel was parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the top-rated cable news host on television today.

Following the news today FOX Corp stock took a nosedive.

FOX Corp stock is down nearly 4% today.

Tucker’s last show aired Friday.

Fox said interim hosts will cover Tucker’s time slot until a new host is named.

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Last week Dan Bongino parted ways with Fox News after the outlet settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox News last week agreed to a $787 million settlement with Dominion on day one of the defamation trial.

