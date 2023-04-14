The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist for Irish rock band The Script has died at the age of 46 after a “brief illness.”
“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” the band said on Friday.
Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4
— the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023