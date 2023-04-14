The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist for Irish rock band The Script has died at the age of 46 after a “brief illness.”

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” the band said on Friday.

