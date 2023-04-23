“The Only Thing You Have to Offer Is Nuclear World War III” – Peace Activist Interrupts Cory Booker and Chris Christie Speech

Former Governor Chris Christie and Senator Cory Booker participated in an hour-long sit-down conversation at Seton Hall Law School in Newark on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

During the conversation, peace activist and former senate candidate Daniel Burke stood up and questioned the two New Jersey political leaders on why they are supporting nuclear World War II.

Daniel Burke: The only thing you have to offer is nuclear World War III and hyper-inflation.

Cory Booker:  The best thing about these.  I love it!

Daniel Burke:   You lying stupid fool. We are inches from nuclear war.

The heckling went on for several minutes. At one point Chris Christie threatened to kick Burke out himself.

The crowd booed the protester and clapped like seals for more Ukraine war funding.

What a perfect example of the Uniparty in action.

Via KanekoaTheGreat.

