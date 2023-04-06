‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Will Have New Woke Lyrics For Iconic Songs ‘Kiss The Girl’ and ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’

In case anyone wasn’t sure that Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid remake would be a woke mess, it has now been confirmed that two of the most iconic songs are being changed to be more politically correct.

Composer Alan Menken, who worked on the original film, explained in a recent interview that the lyrics to “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” have been altered to be less offensive.

Menken was asked by Vanity Fair if there was “anything from the original that you redid, or something about it needed to change?”

The composer explained that “there are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel].”

In the song, Sebastian, a cartoon crab, sings “Yes, you want her… Look at her, you know you do. Possible she wants you too, there is one way to ask her. It don’t take a word, not a single word, go on and kiss the girl.”

That was not the only song that got a progressive makeover.

“We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice,” Menken continued.

The lyrics Menken is referring to is likely the part when Ursula, trying to convince Ariel to give up her voice, sings, “the men up there don’t like a lot of blabber. They think a girl who gossips is a bore. Yes, on land it’s much preferred for ladies not to say a word.”

Apparently, Disney now wants to make sure that villains are not mean or offensive. It will be interesting to see how that works out for them.

Menken did not specify what the lyrics have been changed to.